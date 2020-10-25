Madi Teeuws Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Black Bikini During Boat Ride

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 560,000 Instagram followers after modeling a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination during a Mexican holiday.

For the occasion, Teeuws opted for a bikini set in a chic black color that highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. The skimpy top was a classic triangle style with a deep plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. String ties fastened the garment together.

However, Teeuws cheekily decided to take the already sultry look one step further by fastening the bikini top upside down. As a result, she gave fans a generous view of her bosom while creating a trendy and almost-rectangular neckline.

The bottoms were also black in color and were similarly skimpy. They were a high-rise silhouette, and side straps extended up to Teeuws’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. A small scalloped edge at the hem of the garment added a fun touch to the outfit.

The social media star accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a pendant necklace and dainty hoop earrings. Teeuws also sported a chic white manicure. She left her hair un-styled and pushed it to the side over her left shoulder so that her long blond locks cascaded down her arm.

Teeuws posed by sitting on her knees while on the bow of a motorboat. She placed her hands by her knees and turned her head away from the camera as if looking out into the distance. Behind her, a cloudless blue sky and cerulean waters offered a colorful backdrop. A white cliff coastline and a number of sailboats were the final touch in the absolutely gorgeous setting.

In the caption, Teeuws joked that she was “not mad” about enjoying some time in the warm sun while out on the water.

Followers went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 23,000 likes and around 300 comments.

“You definitely know how to make everybody’s day,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with the hallelujah hands emoji.

“You’re so beautiful it’s insane. You’re literally a queen,” added a second.

“You won the internet for the day,” proclaimed a third.

“No competition… simply stunning unlike any other. Nothing more sexy than a woman with a strong mind and a full heart,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a peace sign symbol.

Though Teeuws did not geotag her post, she mentioned in an upload on Friday that she was heading to Mexico for the weekend. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she wore a tiny tennis skirt and crop top during her private jet trip south.