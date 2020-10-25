Natalie Roser Sizzles Wearing A Black Two-Piece Suit That Hugged Her Curves: ‘Major Cat Woman Vibes’

Natalie Roser flaunts her bod in sexy activewear.

Natalie Roser is making exercise wear look sexy in her new Instagram update. On Saturday, the blonde bombshell posted three pictures of herself wearing a black outfit that showcased her every curve and completely amazed her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.

The sizzling ensemble that Natalie wore was from Alo Yoga that was tagged in the photos. In the first of the three slides, the 30-year-old beauty sat on a stair with her legs spread apart and slightly bent as she posed wearing the black two-piece suit. The sexy bralette-style top featured thick straps that ran over her slender shoulders and a wide band under her bosom. There was also a zipper in the middle that she had pulled about half way down revealing a hint of cleavage.

The matching leggings clung to her petite hips and toned legs. The waistline went right up to her belly button and featured a short zipper as well. Natalie’s trim midsection was on display in between the two fabric pieces. The Australian model indicated in her caption that she had “major cat woman vibes.” Despite how clingy the outfit appears to be, Natalie assured her fans that it’s very comfortable to exercise in.

Natalie’s blond tresses was worn down in a sleek style with a middle part. A few strands of hair were out of place, but it seemed to be the perfect look to go with the activewear theme. She had her head tilted off to one side with a sultry look on her face in the first snap.

The final two photos were taken up close as Natalie stood closer to the camera to give her Instagram followers a better view. The second slide showed off the shiny and sleek material of the outfit, while also flaunting the model’s fit physique. In the third one, she smiled big as she placed her hands on her hips. The staircase behind her revealed lights under the railing that went all the way up to the top.

Her followers gushed over these sexy snaps and gave her plenty of complements, along with lots of heart of fire emojis that expressed how they felt.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” an admirer said.

“Great shot u are absolutely stunning every thing is Perfect about her.” mentioned another follower.

“That’s just Stunning,” replied a third person.

Bikini photos are also a big part of Natalie’s Instagram, as she shared last week. She hit the beach recently wearing a strapless green swimsuit and a matching beach hat. Her curves were front and center with the ocean waves rolling behind her.