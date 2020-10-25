Valerie Cossette Sends Temperatures Soaring As She Rocks A Lilac Bikini

Canadian model Valerie Cossette is well-known on Instagram for her hourglass figure and pretty looks. Taking to her page on Saturday, October 24, the hottie posted a new snapshot in which she rocked a tiny, two-piece bathing suit.

The minuscule ensemble, which was lilac in color, included a tiny top consisting of triangular cups with elasticated edges, attached to a string that ran across her chest. It boasted thin white straps and a plunging neckline which displayed major cleavage. The tiny garment also showed off a glimpse of underboob.

Valerie teamed the top with lilac and white, high-waisted bottoms. She pulled the straps of her bottoms high to showcase her toned thighs and legs, while also flaunting her taut stomach.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her left shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate gold pendant which rested at the base of her neck. She also wore a ring and accessorized with a silver barbell in her navel.

The photoshoot took place indoors, next to an off-white sofa set. To strike a pose, Valerie stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She rested one of her elbows on a wall and touched her hair. Puckering her lips, she gazed straight into the camera and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Valerie informed users that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 44,000 likes. In addition, many of her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 800 messages in which they praised her incredible physique, pretty facial features, as well as her sexy style.

“You will not find a more beautiful woman on this planet,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh god, baby, why are you doing that to me? I love you more and more every day,” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Pretty sure every pic you post is fire. Can’t believe my eyes every time I see you. The best around by far,” a third admirer remarked.

“Good morning, dear. You look outstanding. Sending you hundreds of kisses,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others used words and phrases like “sexy cotton candy,” “my wife,” and “perfect body,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Brittny Baylis, Laura Amy, Laurence Bédard, and Vicky Aisha.