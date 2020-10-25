WWE News: Legendary Former Superstar Is Still Hopeful For A Match With Goldberg

As documented by Wrestling Inc, former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock appeared on the latest edition of The Angle podcast. During the conversation, he revealed that he always wanted to face Bill Goldberg during their respective primes. However, he still hopes the dream match will happen eventually.

“I felt that his character meshed well with who I am and he worked pretty stiff. Unfortunately, he was in the other company, but I have confidence that one day we can get that one done. I think his style with mine would be a really good match.”

Shamrock and Goldberg are still active in-ring competitors, so the bout is still a possibility if both parties are interested and they can find a way to make it happen. The former is currently a member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and he’s set to face Eddie Edwards at this weekend’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Goldberg, on the other hand, is still contracted to WWE. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Hall of Famer has teased a match with Roman Reigns recently. The pair were supposed to face off at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship, but Reigns withdrew from the event at the last minute.

As of this writing, Shamrock and Goldberg are members of rival promotions, which could make the potential showdown difficult to arrange. However, Impact stars tend to have more freedom to compete elsewhere, and both companies have collaborated with each other in the past.

Shamrock has expressed an interest in working with Vince McMahon’s promotion again as well. As The Inquisitr recently documented, he offered to return and improve “Raw Underground,” a canceled fight club segment on Monday Night Raw that was inspired by MMA. Shamrock has experience in wrestling and MMA, and he felt he’d have been a good fit for the role.

Shamrock has no intention of hanging up his boots quite yet either. As the report highlighted, the 56-year-old was previous asked if he’s considering retirement considering his age. “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” revealed that he plans to keep competing as he’s improving. He also said that he doesn’t want to dwell on the thought of retirement as it could hinder his progress.

While Shamrock is still looking forward in regard to his career, this weekend saw his accomplishments celebrated. The UFC and sports entertainment legend entered the Impact Hall of Fame, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — one of his fiercest rivals during WWE’s Attitude Era — had the honor of inducting him.