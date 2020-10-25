Holly Sonders Highlights Cleavage In Brightly-Colored Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Holly held two drinks in her hands for the snap.

Holly Sonders looked to be enjoying herself in her most recent Instagram snap, which was shared with her 480,000-plus followers on Saturday night. The Fox Sports host stunned in a brightly-colored dress that boasted a plunging neckline and highlighted her cleavage.

In the racy pic, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported the bold coral-colored dress. The garment featured thin straps that flaunted her gym-honed arms and shoulders, as well as a revealing cut that showcased her bare chest underneath.

The outfit wrapped snugly around her slender waist and hugged her curvy hips and round booty. Holly kept her accessories minimal. She opted for a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a thick ring on her finger. She also included some nude polish on her fingernails.

Holly sat on an outdoor lounge chair with a white cushion for the shot. She pulled her shoulders back and held two glasses of champagne in her hands. Her back was arched and her head was slightly tilted as she stared happily into the camera and wore a huge smile on her face.

In the background, a wooden table and some railing could be seen. In the caption of the post, Holly told her fans that it’s a rare occasion when she drinks alcohol.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the center. The sleek locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back.

Holly’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,800 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 110 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I always go by the motto a glass of red wine a day, keeps the doctor away,” one follower quipped.

“You always look gorgeous but you look amazing here!!!” stated another.

“I can drink all night long when I’m with a pretty lady like you,” a third comment read.

“Wow soo gorgeous. Beautiful smile,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible physique in her online snaps. She always seems to look comfortable in front of the camera whether she’s wearing a tight dress, racy lingerie, or a skimpy bikini.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed topless in nothing but a pair of booty shorts and heels while sitting on a ladder.