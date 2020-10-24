Noah Cyrus Grabs Chest In Strapless Gold Bustier Top & Matching Zipper Bottoms

Noah Cyrus grabbed her chest in her latest Instagram post on Saturday evening. The singer stunned her 5.9 million followers as she opted for a gold bustier top and some matching zipper bottoms.

In the racy shot, Noah looked like a total smokeshow while wearing the strapless top. The garment featured a textured pattern as it wrapped around her chest snugly. It also boasted a sweetheart neckline that exposed her cleavage and helped to showcase her muscled arms and shoulders.

The high-waisted bottoms fit tightly around her flat tummy and were cut high over her curvy hips. The briefs featured a zipper in the front and gave fans a peek at Noah’s muscular thighs in the process.

While her outfit was the focal point of the snap, Noah’s accessories perfectly complemented the revealing style. She added a hat that was made from the same material as her outfit. She also included layered chains around her neck and gold bracelets on her wrist. She wore multiple rings and even rocked a yellow polish on her long, pointed fingernails.

Noah sat on a kitchen counter with her weight shifted to one side for the shot. She placed both of her hands over her chest and arched her back. Her shoulders were pulled back and she tilted her head while giving a smoldering stare into the camera. Many of her tattoos were visible, and a double oven could be seen in the background.

She wore her long, dark hair in straight strands that hung down her back. In the caption of the post, she stated that she was unable to fall for someone good.

Noah’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the animated photo. The post was viewed more than 450,000 times within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also left more than 400 remarks in the comments section.

“Omg….you look geourgeous! [sic]” one follower stated.

“New music, girllll?? I’m starvinggg, you’re amazinggggg,” another declared.

“Queen,” a third user wrote.

“Wow a goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The singer doesn’t seem to shy away from flaunting her killer curves in her online snaps. She become known for sporting revealing ensembles such as sexy dresses, teeny bathing suits, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for some lace panties and a scanty crop top while giving her dog a kiss in bed. That upload has reeled in more than 458,000 likes and over 1,800 comments to date.