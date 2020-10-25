Celeste Bright Gets On Her Knees To Show Off Cheeky Back Of Her Swimsuit Bottoms: ‘The Sand Was Worth It’

Celeste posed on the sloping side of a sand dune.

Celeste Bright got a bit sandy to flaunt her pert derriere in a stunning photo that she gifted her 673,000 Instagram followers with on Saturday.

The model’s snapshot gave off major summer vibes. She was photographed on a beach, where she appeared to pose on the steep slope of a large dune. The camera was positioned so that it captured her body at an angle. Celeste got down on her knees on the gritty ground with her legs spread slightly apart. She sat back so that her round backside almost touched the backs of her heels.

The bottoms of her bare feet were covered with dark sand, but her smooth buns didn’t appear to have a speck of the course substance on them, nor did her cheeky bathing suit bottoms. She wore a pair of pristine white briefs that were crafted out of ribbed fabric. The bottoms had a high back with a revealing triangular cut and a snug fit that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Celeste also wore an unusual black crop top. It had short sleeves and a completely open back. There were two short ties at the bottom, but the model didn’t utilize them. Her blond tresses looked wild and untamed, and they spilled down her back in beachy waves. Errant flyaways caught the sunlight, making them appear to glow. She tucked her hair behind her left ear to reveal that she had on a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Celeste turned her head so that it was in profile, keeping her eyes downcast. She reached up with her left hand so that her fingertips brushed a lock of her golden mane. She was posing right on the edge of a huge shadow, which appeared to be cast by the craggy rock formation that formed part of the out-of-focus background of her photo. The earthy colors that surrounded her complemented her bronze skin tone perfectly.

In her caption, the model seemed to suggest that the minor inconvenience of getting sand stuck on her body was worth the results. She credited photographer Kesler Tran for taking the her beautiful shot.

Over the span of four hours, the image amassed more than 14,000 likes and scores of comments about how amazing Celeste looked.

“You are absolutely amazingly gorgeous,” read a message that included multiple fire emoji for added emphasis.

“Stunningly perfect baby girl,” gushed another admirer.

“For once in my life I would like to be sand,” a third fan wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste also thrilled her fans by showing off a front view of a skimpy butterfly-print monokini.