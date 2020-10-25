Christina Milian Slays In A Tiny String Bikini As She Calls Herself An ‘Island Girl’

Tiger stripes filled Christina Milian's skimpy swimwear.

Actress and singer Christina Milian wowed her fans in her recent social media update. The gorgeous bombshell turned up the heat as she rocked a tiny string bikini that wowed her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

The series of three photos were shared on Saturday by Christina as she showed off her amazing physique. She posed for the sexy snaps wearing a colorful two-piece that left little to the imagination. The bikini top had triangle-shaped cups with thin strings that tied around her neck and also around the middle of her back. Another matching string wrapped around her neck as well. It made a V-shape down her chest.

The matching bottoms of the bathing suit consisted of a very small piece of material that was held on by three strings on each side and then tied over her small hips. Christina looked sensational as she flaunted her flat tummy and toned legs. The matching set had tiger stripes throughout with a rainbow of colors including yellow, blue, and pink. The skimpy outfit was from the online store Asherah Swimwear that Christina tagged in her post.

The Falling Inn Love star posed up a storm in the sultry pictures. The first and third photos showed Christina with her arms over her head with her hands buried in her gorgeous massive curls. In one of the pics, she slightly tilted her head to the side, while the other one had her staring straight at the camera. In both shots, she had her lips slightly parted.

In the second pic, the 38-year-old mom had her arms down by her side, but she held onto the strings of her bikini bottoms in a playful manner. She wore a huge smile on her face as well. She stood in an area with a wicker chair behind her, as well as what appears to be a table and chair set. She called herself an “island girl” in the caption.

Her Instagram followers were quick to gush over her in the sexy outfit. There were more than enough fire emojis to show her how much they loved the photos.

“Always looking amazing,” one her fans said.

“Your body is so amazing for a mom of 2 congratulations,” another person remarked.

“O M G…… you are everything,” commented a third admirer.

Christina is certainly no stranger to showing off her hot bod. Just last week, Christina sizzled in another Instagram snap as she wore a short skintight dress that clung to her every curve. There seemed to be little doubt how her fans felt about that one as well, as they told her in the comments section.