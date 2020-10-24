Kristin Cavallari Looks Smoking Hot In See-Through White Tank Top & Sexy Skirt

Kristin Cavallari returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share a spicy new upload with her 4.1 million followers. The former Laguna Beach star looked smoking hot in a see-through tank top and a sexy skirt.

In the photo, Kristin looked stylish and casual as she opted for the skimpy white top. The shirt fit snugly around her chest as it showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The thin material allowed fans to get a peek through the garment at her white bra underneath.

She added a black and white skirt to the ensemble as well. She used a thick black belt to cinch her tiny waist as a thigh-high slit flaunted her long, lean legs.

The fashionista couldn’t forget her accessories. She added a pair of dark sunglasses on her face and carried a matching handbag. She sported a thick gold watch on one wrist and completed the style with some tan pointed-toe boots that were perfect for the fall weather.

Kristin posed in front of a brick building while standing on the sidewalk. She bent one knee and pulled her shoulders back. She held a drink in one hand and wore a slight smirk on her face. Behind her, a bike was propped up against a sign and some brown leaves were seen at her feet. She geotagged her location as Charleston, South Carolina.

She wore her long, blond hair slicked back off of her forehead. The locks were pulled back into a bun behind her head.

Kristin’s followers wasted no time showing off their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 54,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left hit the comments section to leave over 500 messages during that time.

“One of my favorite cities!!! Have fun! Make sure you go to Hyman’s Seafood while you’re there!!” one follower stated.

“Continue to Set The Bar High, with your iconic style,” another wrote.

“My young Laguna Beach lovin’ self would hope to run into her,” a third user admitted.

“Is there anything you cant do? You do it all along with raising 3 beautiful kids and never complain wish you and your beautiful family all the best,” a fourth comment read.

Kristin in no stranger to showing some skin in teeny tops. Just last month she delighted her fans when she posed for a selfie on a boat wearing a low-cut top and some gold jewelry.