Joe Biden Reveals Why He’s Not Criticizing Donald Trump’s Family Amid Attacks On His Son

During a Saturday interview on Pod Save America, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was pressed on why he’s not attacking Donald Trump’s family amid the attacks on his son Hunter, Breitbart reported.

“It’s a specific decision, and I just think it’s crass,” Biden said.

“I’m running against Donald Trump, not his children, and the American people want to hear about their families, not about Trump’s family or my family, although I’m very proud of my family. It’s just not how I was raised. It’s that basic. It’s Donald Trump.”

Emails purported to belong to Hunter were published by The New York Post in a report that was controversially silenced on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s campaign has refused to say whether the emails belong to the Democrat’s son, who worked at the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while he was vice president. The former Obama administration official is being accused of being engaged in shady business deals involving him and his son.

“They’re like a vacuum cleaner,” Trump said of the Bidens’ thirst for wealth at Thursday’s debate.

As noted by Breitbart, critics have also also raised concerns about Trump and his family’s alleged use of the presidency to generate a profit. Notably, the president eldest daughter and her husband have been accused of engaging in conflicts of interest due to their business ties as they work as senior White House advisers.

David McNew / Getty Images

Nevertheless, Trump continues to pursue the angle and attack Hunter and his father’s purported business dealings. As reported by The Hill, Trump brought one of Hunter’s former trade partners, Tony Bobulinski, to Thursday’s presidential debate. Bobulinski was one of the people who allegedly received an email from a Biden partner that was included in the New York Post report. According to the veteran-turned-institutional investor, he worked with the Bidens on China deals.

While Biden thinks such criticisms are crass, others believe they are simply ineffective. According to progressive commentator Emma Vigeland of The Young Turks — who expressed her thoughts on Twitter — Trump’s strategy is a dud.

“The Hunter Biden attacks just aren’t landing. Rare misfire by the traditionally well oiled right-wing propaganda machine. Enormously convoluted and niche… It just has no punch in the middle of an economic depression and deadly pandemic.”

Biden and other Democrats have claimed that the head of state’s attacks on Hunter are tantamount to Russian disinformation. According to Biden, he nor Hunter engaged in any unethical activity during his time as vice president.