Kara Del Toro Goes Braless Under A Partially Unbuttoned Cardigan

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling series of snaps in which she rocked a sexy ensemble. Kara posed on a wide sidewalk bordered by towering palm trees. The path was lined with large white columns to Kara’s left, and the street to her right had a sleek black vehicle on it.

The sky above was a stunning shade of blue, and the sun shone down on Kara, giving her a gorgeous golden glow. She wore a caramel-colored cropped cardigan that showcased her curves to perfection. The garment was long-sleeved, with horizontal black bands around the trim near her wrists, as well as along the hem at the bottom. There was a pocket embellished by a luxurious button with a pearl-like appearance over each breast, and Kara had the top two buttons of the garment undone, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

The top ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her flat stomach exposed. Kara paired the caramel-colored cardigan with high-waisted black pants. The waistband stretched just below her belly button, accentuating her hourglass figure. Her long locks tumbled down her back and shoulders in tousled waves, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance.

In the second shot, Kara had both arms raised as she adjusted her silky tresses. She looked at the camera, her lips parted in a seductive expression, and the front of her shirt strained against her ample assets. She carried a Fendi bag with the strap over her shoulder, and her bottoms clung to every inch of her toned thighs.

Kara flaunted her pert posterior in the fourth slide, having turned around to face a white planter filled with stunning greenery. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera, looking over the top of the sunglasses she had placed on her flawless features. In the final slide, she showed off her choice of footwear, a pair of slide-on sandals with a stiletto heel.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 15,700 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as 157 comments.

“Great shots, love this outfit on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a long string of flame emoji.

“Love the hair today…. beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“What a babe,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“I have not enough words to describe your unique beauty,” another added.

