Chanel West Coast Shakes Her Booty In A Sexy Referee Costume

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short video clip in which she rocked a sexy referee costume. Chanel was outdoors on a patch of grass bordered by a dirt bed with several slim trees planted in it. A wooden fence provided a neutral backdrop, and the leafy greenery contrasted against the boards.

The focal point, however, remained Chanel’s tantalizing curves as she showed off her dance moves. Chanel wore a figure-hugging top with vertical black-and-white stripes that resembled a referee uniform. A patch on her pocket drew more attention to her chest, and though the neckline didn’t dip too low, the garment fit her like a glove. She paired the top with black booty shorts that left little to the imagination, and weren’t even able to cover her pert posterior. The garment left her toned legs on full display.

Chanel added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a white belt with a gleaming buckle that accentuated her hourglass shape. She also wore a whistle around her neck, and held a football in one hand.

Chanel also had a collar around her neck, adding her own style to the ensemble. She kept the look athletic by wearing sneakers, and the outfit highlighted all her curves. She wore her long brunette locks in a sleek style, parted in the middle and cascading down her chest and back.

Throughout the clip, she made eye contact with the camera as she mouthed the words to her song, “40 Yard Dash,” one of the tracks on her recently released debut album. She mentioned the album in the caption she paired with the steamy post, encouraging her followers to pick it up, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post from the Ridiculousness star racked up over 37,900 views within 47 minutes of going live. It also received 474 comments from her audience.

“Chanel your new album is so lit,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“The finest ref I’ve ever seen,” another follower commented, loving the clip.

“I could watch you shake that perfect booty all day,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re so goofy and adorable! I love it!” yet another follower chimed in.

Chanel loves to flaunt her curves on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video in which she rocked a sizzling bikini with a palm frond print. She pulled her hair into high pigtails, and applied lip gloss as she lounged on a large pink pool floatie, looking smoking hot in the sexy swimwear.