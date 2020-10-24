Donald Trump’s Sons Hint At 2024 Presidential Runs In Lead-Up To Election

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both hinted on Saturday that they are considering 2024 presidential runs. As reported by Forbes, the nods come as polling continues to bode poorly for their father, Donald Trump, in his battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. hinted at his possible presidential bid on Instagram, where he posted a photo of a flag that said “Don Jr. 2024.”

“This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction,” he wrote in the caption. “This will make the lib heads explode????. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!”

As for Eric Trump, he liked a tweet on Saturday that said “Eric Trump 2024,” echoing the suggestion in his brother’s social media post.

As Forbes noted, the hints come as the president trails Biden by 8 points nationally in the RealClearPolitics average. Notably, over 50 million votes have already been cast with just ten days until Election Day.

In addition to the U.S. leader’s family, the 2024 GOP race looks to have plenty of other contenders. Notably, Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sen. Tom Scott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among some of the names that have been floated as possibilities.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The head of state’s niece previously warned that if her uncle wins in November, a family dynasty is the next path forward. In particular, she suggested that Trump Jr. or his sister are the two most likely possible heirs, The Independent reported.

“The fact that the Republican Party is in such a state that either one of these people could be considered is quite astonishing,” she said.

The clinical psychological claimed that Donald Trump Jr. is most likely to enter the political area, noting that he is “tied into the base in a more fundamental way” than the other siblings due to his “abrasive” nature and “vicious” online persona.

As The Inquisitr reported, political strategist Rick Wilson previously predicted that Donald Trump Jr. would run for the presidency in 2024.

The president’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, also spoke of a possible family dynasty at a Republican Party convention in Indian Wells, California, earlier this year. He suggested that the shape of the GOP under a new dynasty would continue to adapt in the same way it has over the last four years while retaining the conservative values of the party. Nevertheless, the now-fired manager did not commit to any of Donald Trump’s children running for political office.