NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Video Showing Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Partying In NYC Without Masks

Video surfaced this week appearing to show New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley partying in Manhattan without wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines, but new details suggest the clip is not all that it appears.

As the New York Post reported, the Giants were investigating the images that emerged on Friday showing Barkley and Jones partying. The report noted that Jones and Barkley, along with others players, had dinner at a private room in a Manhattan restaurant on Friday and then were invited to a bar that was also closed to the public. The report noted that the clip and photos were taken here.

The images were uploaded by DJ Lugghead, who told the news outlet that the pictures he shared were not actually from this year.

“It was all posts from last year,” he reportedly told the New York Post on Saturday. “It’s a memory that popped up from a year ago. That’s why I posted it.”

But Lugghead did not respond to further questions when some contradicted his account, and other team insiders said that the video was indeed taken this week. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY had reported on Twitter that the team was aware of the clip, and that it was not from 2019 as he had claimed.

“According to a source familiar with the situation, the video was from last night. Giants QB Daniel Jones and some teammates and friends had dinner in a private room at a restaurant in the city. Then they were invited to have a drink in a bar that is closed to the public,” he tweeted.

It was not clear yet what kind of discipline the pair could face if found to have violated COVID-19 protocol, but the NFL had already instituted a ban of teammates gathering away from team facilities.

As ProFootballTalk noted at the time the mandate was issued, the NFL and NFL Players Association did not agree on a team-by-team bubble to prevent the spread of the virus, but did agree to a series of other measures that included a lengthened “onboarding” process for free agent tryouts, the ban on player gatherings, and a league-wide monitoring system to make sure the protocols were being followed.

The league has already endured a series of team-specific outbreaks that has caused some scheduling difficulties, including a series of Tennessee Titans games that had to be rescheduled after a number of players and staff tested positive.