Lucy Robson Slays In A Pink Mini Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Golf hottie Lucy Robson tantalized her 880,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pink mini dress that left little to the imagination. Lucy was out on a lush green golf course, and had a club partially cloaked by a printed cover in one hand. Her other hand rested on her bare thigh.

The ensemble Lucy wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The look had short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric stretched across her ample assets and highlighted her slim waist before showcasing her shapely hips. The garment had an asymmetrical hem that put her toned thighs on full display.

Lucy kept the accessories simple, adding a silver necklace with a circular pendant that drew even more attention to her chest. Her blond locks were styled in two braids, with one falling down just near her collarbones and the other hanging down her back. She left a few of her pale tresses out to frame her face, and her hair blew gently in the wind as she posed for the photo.

Lucy gazed right at the camera in the sizzling shot, her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression. The sun shone down on her, illuminating portions of her flawless skin as she stood on the grass. A structure was visible in the background, as well as plenty of trees, making the spot seem like an oasis.

She paired the steamy snap with a caption in which she asked her followers for their opinion on a sports-related matter, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 18,500 likes as well as 451 comments within two hours of going live.

“Pretty in pink,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“No and what a beautiful and gorgeous photo,” another follower commented, complimenting her while also answering the question she posed in the caption.

“Holy smoke what I would give for a golf partner like that!!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“This color suits you honey,” yet another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy tantalized her audience with a shot in which she rocked a low-cut white tank crafted from a ribbed material. The garment placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and she paired it with a pink miniskirt.