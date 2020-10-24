Alexis Skyy Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Gucci Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy shared a sizzling new video of herself to Instagram on Saturday, October 24, tantalizing her 4.5 million followers.

The 26-year-old, who is known for starring in the VH1 series, Love & Hip Hop, was recorded outdoors for the footage as a large white building filled the background behind her. Alexis situated herself directly in front of the camera, sitting on her shins while she went through a number of sexy dance moves.

The clip began with the model eating a piece of fruit as she swung her hips. She then leaned forward toward the camera’s lens to give users a close-up of her face and chest. She continued to adjust her locks as she propped her booty out, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, red hair was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down her back. Her long nails appeared perfectly manicured with a white polish that stood out against her skin tone.

She sported a pink bikini top from Gucci that tied around her neck and back and featured gold accents. The garment’s tiny triangular cups gave way to a massive view of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

The stunner teamed the top with a pair of matching, scanty bottoms. The briefs’ chain-link straps were pulled up past her hipbones, which accented her curvy hips and slim core. She completed the look with a pair of pink aviator sunglasses. She accessorized with a naval piercing that featured a hamsa charm.

Alexis revealed that she was in Miami Beach via the post’s geotag.

The smoking-hot clip garnered a great deal of enthusiasm and support from social media users, accumulating more than 34,000 likes and 149,000 views in less than one hour after going live. More than 400 admirers also complimented the model in the comments section, praising her famous figure, her stunning looks, and her designer swimsuit.

“Queen of fruit eating in a bikini,” one user commented, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their compliment.

“So pretty, I love you, I’m a big fan,” a second fan added.

“Pretty sis, always a baddie, that bikini is cute on you,” a third admirer asserted, adding a number of bikini and kiss-face emoji.

“Dammm @alexisskyy_ you looking like a delicious snack,” a fourth individual proclaimed, inundating their comment with kiss-face, tongue, and pink heart emoji.

Alexis often updates her Instagram account with jaw-dropping images of herself. On October 23, she uploaded an image in which she sported another tiny bikini that flaunted her hourglass figure. That post received more than 195,000 likes.