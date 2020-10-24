Kanye West Says He’d Consider Running For Governor Of California If He Loses In 2020

Kanye West isn’t giving up hope that he will take the Oval Office in the November election, but if he does happen to fall short of his ultimate goal, he is open to running for a different office: the governor of California.

Kanye appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience“, where they spoke for nearly three hours about a wide range of topics. Inevitably, the two focused on Kanye’s bid for the White House, which most experts consider an extremely long shot.

Kanye revealed that when he announced his ambitions, his friends in the music and tech industry “really took it as a joke and they were telling me all these millions of reasons of why I couldn’t run for president,” he said.

But he said that she spoke to Oprah one time and she said that she would like to be the president, suggesting that his dream wasn’t as unrealistic as his friends made it seem.

“When I saw Trump win, I was like, see? You can win if you’re coming from outside of politics,” he said.

When the rapper also mentioned that an outsider like Reagan could take the highest office in the land, then Americans might prefer someone who isn’t a politician. The podcast host reminded Kanye that Reagan had served as governor of California before he ran for president.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

“Which is an idea that people have thrown out at me,” Kanye said.

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine,” he later added.

The Yeezy designer said that he just felt like he had a calling to serve the world.

“The ultimate service position is leader of the free world,” he said.

He also asserted that it was still technically possible for him to win in 2020, and encouraged voters to write him onto the ballot in states where they were able. He added that he planned to run in 2024 is necessary, and he was certain he would succeed.

Instead of staying under the Birthday Party, though, he suggested he might try as a Democrat for President in 2024. Joe pushed back saying that the party would never select him.

Some pundits and celebrities have been critical of Kanye’s run, including Jennifer Aniston, who recently warned voters not to pick him, as The Inquisitr previously reported.