Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Pink Crop Top & Jeans

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showcased her curves in an eye-catching ensemble. The photos were taken outdoors, and Sara stood on the concrete behind her truck cabin. A colorful blanket had been laid out on the tailgate, and the road was bordered by lush green grass with a few trees in the area. The sky above was a stunning shade of blue, and the sun shone down on Sara’s fit figure.

She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She tagged the retailer’s Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, and even included the specific names of the items she wore, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the attire.

Sara’s crop top featured an almost bra-like bodice, with silky cups, underwire, and a horizontal patch of fabric stretching between the cups across her chest. The piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and the top ended right below her breasts, leaving her flat stomach exposed. The garment also had voluminous sleeves crafted from a sheer fabric with a polka dot print. The material draped over her slender arms, giving the outfit a romantic feel.

She paired the revealing top with high-waisted jeans in a light wash, and the waistband settled above her belly button, accentuating her slim figure. Her blond locks were pulled up into a bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.

She held a take-out container with chopsticks sticking out of it in one hand, and rested the other hand on the tailgate, where a few other containers were positioned.

The second snap was taken from a further angle and showed Sara dangling some noodles in front of her face while perched on the the tailgate, and in the third shot, she showed off the back of the look. The garment featured thin strings that stretched across her upper back, just above her shoulder blades, before being secured in a bow. Another portion with hook enclosures like a bra extended across her mid-back. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and enjoyed the view.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 12,000 likes as well as 83 comments in just one hour.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You look absolutely fabulous!!!” another follower added.

“Literally a goddess,” a third fan remarked, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara showed off even more of her curves, stripping down to a silver bikini as she prepared to take a dip into her outdoor hot tub. She had a red knit hat atop her blond locks, embellished with a large pom pom, and was in the process of removing her red boots when the photo was captured.