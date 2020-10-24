Sofia Vergara Slays In Black Bustier At ‘Modern Family’ Reunion, But Joe Manganiello’s Look Really Turns Heads

Some of Sofia's fans didn't recognize her husband.

Sofia Vergara brought a member of her real family as a guest when she reunited with members of her TV fam. However, many of her 20.4 million Instagram followers didn’t recognize her husband.

In a post that can be viewed here, Sofia informed her fans that she was going out for the first time in seven months on Friday night. A follow-up post revealed that the special occasion that got her to end her long period of social distancing was a reunion dinner with a few of her Modern Family costars. Her husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello, also joined the gang.

In a group photo, Sofia, 48, was dressed to impress in a black bustier with a sweetheart neckline that showed off her perfect décolletage. The garment had a snug, structured fit that enhanced her hourglass shape. She teamed the top with a pair of fabulously flashy pants with tapered legs and a tropical print. The vibrant trousers were decorated with depictions of palm leaves, parrots, toucans, and butterflies. Sofia accessorized her outfit with chunky stacked necklaces and a black cloth face mask. She wore her long, caramel-colored hair straightened so that it looked silky smooth.

She was joined by former castmates Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen. Sarah and Julie — who played mother and daughter on Modern Family — shared a warm embrace as they all posed for a group shot. Everyone was masked up, save for Bubbles the chihuahua. The adorable little dog was nestled in a fluffy blanket, and Joe held her in the crook of one arm.

Sofia’s hubby rocked an all-black ensemble that included a pair of tight distressed jeans and a bomber jacket. However, his edgy hairstyle was the focal point of his look. His head was shaved high on the sides, and the tall tuft that was left on top had been bleached blond.

Sofia’s post included two photos of the delicious meal that she got to enjoy at the “first Modern Fam reunion.” She noted that half of the cast wasn’t there, but she revealed that she had a blast with those who could make it.

Many of Sofia’s Instagram followers expressed happiness over seeing some members of the gang back together, but there were also scores of comments about her hubby’s appearance. A number of fans didn’t recognize him at all, while others wanted to know what was going on with his hair.

“Who’s the guy on the left????” read one message.

“What happened to Joe??” another person wanted to know.

“Didn’t recognize the guy on the left,” a third fan commented.

Screen Rant provided a possible explanation for the actor’s bold new look, suggesting that he might be reprising his role as Deathstroke to film reshoots for the Zack Snyder cut of the Justice League movie.