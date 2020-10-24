Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

American bombshell Cindy Prado shared some eye-catching new snapshots of herself to Instagram on Saturday, October 24, which sent many fans into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed at a park for the eight-photo series. Cindy struck a number of sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she posed at a slight angle as she tugged on her bottoms and sipped on a Celsius energy drink with her eyes closed. The second snapshot honed in on her upper body, highlighting her chest. The third snapshot displayed the model from her left, showcasing her profile and booty. The remaining images showed Cindy in similar poses.

She wore a pout in every image and directed her gaze towards the camera’s lens in most of the snapshots.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared to be manicured, complete with a light pink polish.

Cindy rocked a skimpy, black sports bra featuring two thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The plunging garment revealed a massive view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty chest. She teamed the number with a pair of black and gray Nike booty shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and backside. She finished the look off with a black mesh jacket that she tied in the front, calling attention to her slim core. She also rocked a white sweatband on her head.

Cindy revealed that she was photographed in Miami in the post’s geotag. In the post’s caption, she disclosed that she prefers Celsius’ Fuji apple-pear flavor.

Saturday’s photo proved to be a hit with social media users, amassing more than 10,900 likes in just 40 minutes after going live. More than 100 fans also took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s form, beauty, and outfit.

“Beautiful sexy gorgeous seductive attractive,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a string of red heart emoji.

“You are the hottest thing on Instagram,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are an incredible woman,” gushed a third fan, following up their compliment with numerous red heart emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy, have a good day,” a fourth user added.

The stunner has wowed in several Instagram posts this week. On Friday, she shared some images in which she rocked a white bandeau bikini that left little to the imagination.