Donald Trump Blames COVID-19 Spike On Testing, Slams Media & Democrats In Wild North Carolina Speech

During a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday, President Donald Trump discussed the spike in COVID-19 cases and took aim at his political opponents, Vox journalist Aaron Rupar reported via Twitter.

Trump kicked off the event by announcing that he will cut it short because it’s too hot. Then he took credit for the fact that people across the United States are now saying “Merry Christmas,” claiming that nobody was allowed to do so before he won the presidency.

“Now they’re all saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again, right?” he asked the audience.

The president insisted that America is “rounding the turn” on coronavirus, despite the fact that there has been an enormous surge in infections. On Friday, the U.S. reported more than 82,000 new infections, making October 23 the worst day since the beginning of the outbreak.

Trump then went on to suggest that the media is making the pandemic seem far worse than it is. “A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it,” he complained, predicting that members of the press will stop reporting on COVID-19 as soon as the election is over.

The commander-in-chief also claimed that he is now immune to coronavirus “for at least 4 months,” telling the audience that he could “run in there and kiss every one of you, men and women.”

Trump addressed the record-breaking spike, blaming it on testing. He said that other nations around the world have fewer cases than America because they only test when “somebody comes into the hospital and throws up all over the floor.”

“If we tested half, cases would be half,” he said, suggesting that the media has effectively forced the government to conduct aggressive testing.

"All I know is, for a little while, for at least 4 months, I can run in there and kiss every one of you, men and women." — Trump on his purported 'immunity' after having Covid In the next breath Trump (falsely) suggests that coronavirus testing causes cases pic.twitter.com/CpGKYLHNoI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Trump blamed China for the pandemic, arguing that there is nothing wrong with associating the dangerous virus with the place it allegedly came from.

“They call it ‘corona.’ It sounds like a beautiful seaside island in Italy. No, it’s not ‘corona.’ It’s called, ‘the China plague.'”

Speaking off the cuff, Trump made sure to slam his political opponents, taking aim at Speaker of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

He said that Pelosi is “crazy as a bedbug” and attacked the entire Biden family, which prompted “lock them up” chants from the crowd.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Before concluding the speech, Trump asserted that only widespread electoral fraud could lead to Biden winning the election.

The president concluded the rally by touting his purported accomplishments and proclaiming that his administration has “made America safe again.”