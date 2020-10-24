Demi Rose Reveals She’s ‘Getting Used To Island Life’ In Skimpy Animal Print Bikini

Demi Rose caused a frenzy of reactions among her Instagram followers with a new post of herself wearing a tiny two-piece in a green tropical setting.

In the shot, Demi stood on a light-colored sandy path surrounded by lush vegetation and trees. Sunlight dappled through the canopy, making shadows on the ground.

Demi wore a tiny animal print and olive-colored bikini top that consisted of multi-media triangles with a string threaded through the bottom to create cups that stretched over her ample bosom. Straps tied around her neck. The swimwear revealed a generous glimpse of her rounded cleavage, and just a hint of her underboob escaped from one cup.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that also included a darker shade of green. They consisted of a small piece of material that protected her modesty and straps tied in bows over her hip, emphasizing the difference between her nipped-in waist and voluptuous hips and thighs. The bottoms dipped slightly in the front, highlighting her flat tummy.

Demi’s long brunette locks hung in slight waves well past her hips with shorter layers framing her face. She posed with her one leg crossed slightly in front of the other, pointing her toes, drawing attention to a light pedicure. The model gazed off into the distance with a fierce look in her brown eyes, keeping her full lips closed and relaxed.

In her caption, Demi mentioned that the island life agreed with her, and her followers appeared to agree. More than 208,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 1,600 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“Demi, you are heaven in human form. An absolute goddess. This is a million-dollar pic,” gushed one fan who added several flames, hearts, and red heart-eye emoji.

“I want to get used to you in my life. You are stunning and perfect in every way,” a second devotee declared, using several kiss emoji to complete the comment.

“I’m getting used to seeing something beautiful. The hottest girl on IG for sure,” replied a third Instagram user who included a smiley face and roses.

“Very nice, bikini. You look very good, dear Demi Rose. Have a nice weekend,” a fourth follower wrote along with three roses.

Demi regularly treats her followers with photos of herself in exotic locations and videos of herself working out and enjoy life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she put her voluptuous hourglass curves on display in a unique black one-piece.