Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Top & High-Waisted White Trousers

On Saturday, October 24, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a room with a carpeted floor. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel stunned in a plunging peach-colored wrap top with cut-out detailing. The skimpy garment put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She paired the top with high-waisted white trousers. As for accessories, she sported a pair of braided band heels, her sparkling wedding ring set, and a silver necklace reading the word baby.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in voluminous curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Rachel sat with her legs spread on a white armchair. She leaned back as she rested one of her arms on the top of the chair, with the other touching the side of the furniture. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. The model altered her position for the following photo by bringing her hands to her waist. She placed her forearm on her bent knee in the final shot.

In the caption, Rachel revealed that her garments were from the Tia Lineker X Misspap collection.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful as always my gal,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look amazing babe,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“Beauty!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit and a crocheted maxi skirt. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.