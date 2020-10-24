Ana Cheri Dazzles In Skimpy, Spot-On ‘Space Jam’ Cosplay

Model and one-time Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week Ana Cheri proved that she still knows how to rile her 12.5 million on the platform with her latest sexy share. The post, which was uploaded to her feed on Saturday, October 24, included a snapshot taken from a strategic angle that showed the 34-year-old flaunting her buxom buns and curvy figure while dressed as Lola Bunny from the iconic 1996 comedy Space Jam, which featured basketball legend Michael Jordan plying his trade alongside the cast of Looney Tunes.

In the film, Lola enchants Bugs Bunny and multiple other male characters with her curvaceous form and confident demeanor. If the multitude of impassioned replies and virtual wolf whistles in her post’s comments section were any indication, Cheri managed a similar feat with her adoring masses as a result of her own seductive take on the character.

“Oh my lil cute bunny,” wrote one user, who also added a slew of heart-eyed emoji.

“Your beauty has no limits,” appraised another enamored admirer.

“This is awesome,” added a third fan of Cheri’s look. “Definitely ‘Space Jam’ material.”

“Lola is looking fine,” opined a fourth follower.

The medium-wide shot was taken from a side view with the camera placed well below Cheri’s midsection. Consequently, the Playboy alum’s shapely hips, thick thighs and protruding posterior owned the frame. She further emphasized her curvy dimensions by lifting her right leg and bending it backward at the knee. In the meantime, a clear sky was visible in the background and the model’s pose almost made it appear as if she was soaring through it for a slam dunk.

Cheri wore skintight booty shorts in white with blue trim along the legs and waist. Meanwhile, her matching top was similarly snug and was emblazoned the No. 10 on the back. Completing the outfit was a pair of white hi-tops, knee-high socks with red and blue stripes at the top and blue wristbands. She further accessorized with a fluffy tail and tan-colored rabbit ears while clutching a Rawlings basketball with both hands.

Although she was snapped from the side, Cheri had turned her head toward the camera and focused her gaze on the device’s lens. Her full, pink lips were separated as she flashed a wide-mouthed, toothy grin. As she did so, her golden brown hair scintillated in the natural light.

Cheri’s post proved to be a popular one in short order, racking up almost 50,000 double-taps in its first hour after going live.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Cheri got into the Halloween spirit earlier this week by getting soaking wet in an orange and black bikini.