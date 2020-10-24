Tomi Lahren Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Some Ripped Daisy Dukes & Knee-High Boots

Tomi slayed the look during a girls' night out.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren shared a brand new Instagram update with her 1.8 million followers on Saturday morning. The Donald Trump supporter flaunted her killer legs as she opted for a pair of ripped Daisy Dukes and some knee-high boots during a night on the town with her girls.

In the snap, Tomi looked drop dead gorgeous as the denim shorts wrapped snugly around her slim waist and clung to her hips while showcasing her muscular thighs. She styled the bottoms with a pale pink top that boasted a scooped neckline to show off her chest.

Tomi’s accessories really jazzed up the ensemble. The TV personality added a tan, wide-brimmed hat and a matching handbag, which she carried across her body. She also opted for a white blazer, a brown belt, and some leather boots.

She posed alongside two gal pals as they all held bottles of beer in their hands and stood on a stage in front of a microphone. Tomi held one hand up and wore a bright smile on her face. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was out drinking with her friends to celebrate the weekend.

Her long, blond hair was styled in sleek, straight strands that she tied into a loose braid over her shoulder. Some strands were also left loose in order to frame her face.

Tomi’s followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their approval for the snap. The photo collected more than 62,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 740 remarks about the pic during that time.

“American girls are [fire emoji],” one follower stated.

“Yall are looking good up there,” declared another.

“Literally the only news reporter I watch lol,” a third comment read.

“Sounds like you already had some friends in Nashville Tomi good for you girl have a good time,” a fourth user wrote.

While Tomi is used to making headlines for her support of President Trump, she recently caused a stir when an E! News sources revealed that she was seen getting friendly at a Nashville bar with Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tomi seemed to deny any dating rumors via her Twitter account. However, the duo have both been vocal on their support for the Trump administration, so they appear have at least one thing in common if they ever decide to pair up.