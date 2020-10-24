Hilary Duff Shares Video Of Husband Rubbing Her Belly To Reveal Pregnancy

Hilary revealed that she's expecting her third child in a humorous way.

Hilary Duff charmed her fans by showing off her third baby bump in a sweet Instagram share. The Younger star took to the image and video-sharing platform on Saturday afternoon to break the happy news to her 15.8 million followers.

As reported by People, this will be the actress’ second child with husband Matthew Koma. Their brood currently includes daughter Banks Violet, who will turn two years old on Sunday. Hilary also shares 8-year-old son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

In the video that she shared, Hilary was already far enough along in her third pregnancy that she was rocking a bump of substantial size. She wore a pair of tight black leggings and a cozy gray top with long sleeves. She jazzed up her casual look a bit with a pair of oversize hoop earrings.

Hilary looked radiant as she flashed a beaming smile at the camera and placed one hand on her stomach, drawing attention to its round shape. She had her other hand lifted up high, which allowed her husband to reach around from behind and playfully rub her tummy. Matthew gently rested his other hand on her hip in a sweet caress. He also had a joyful smile on his face.

In her caption, Hilary announced that the couple’s family is getting bigger, quipping that she’s the one doing most of the “growing.”

Hilary’s announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from her fans and her famous Instagram followers.

“Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo,” wrote This Is Us actress Mandy Moore.

“Is this the official announcement? Now I can tell my friends. So happy for you both!” commented Hilary’s Younger costar Debi Mazar.

“Yay!!!!! And whew. I’m so happy I don’t have to hold that secret anymore,” remarked Beverly Hills, 90210 star Lindsey Price.

“Yes!!!! Congratulations!!” wrote Glee actress Lea Michele.

Hilary’s husband shared the same belly-rubbing video on his Instagram page in a post that can be viewed here. He joked that “quarantine was fun.” He also showed his followers just how much fun the couple has been having last month when he shared a brief clip of his wife soaking in a bathtub and wearing nothing but a party hat. As reported by The Inquisitr, she and her hubby appeared to be celebrating something.

Back in July, Hilary told People that she and Matthew were talking about having another child. The Lizzie McGuire star said that they discussed whether it’s “safe to have a baby right now,” and she stated that they weren’t “too serious” about the idea at the time.