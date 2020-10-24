Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Emerald Green Mini Dress

On Saturday, October 24, American model Alexa Collins uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The 25-year-old noted in both the geotag and the caption of the post that the pictures were taken at MILA Restaurant, located in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the first image, Alexa sat on a booth with gorgeous green foliage and other patrons in the background. She pinched the stem of a wine glass with her forefinger and her thumb, as she looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The following photo showed the social media sensation standing with her legs spread in front of the restaurant. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and tilted her head, focusing her gaze on the photographer. She wore a sizable black purse over her shoulder.

For the photos, Alexa flaunted her fantastic figure in an emerald green wrap mini dress. The plunging garment showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. As for jewelry, she sported a pair of hoop earrings, numerous sparkling rings, and a gold watch worn on her right wrist.

The blond bombshell also styled her hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering off-white color.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Alexa’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are just perfect,” wrote one fan.

“Fab dress. But with that body. Anything would look good. X,” added a different devotee.

“I would never get bored of that view across the table,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Always beautiful with amazing poses,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, followed by both a heart-eye and a blue heart emoji.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.