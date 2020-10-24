Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Flashes Her Hourglass Figure In Booty-Hugging Leggings

Katya Elise Henry showed off her hourglass figure in her most recent Instagram update on Friday. The model, who is the girlfriend of NBA star Tyler Herro, left little to the imagination in her booty-hugging leggings as she snapped the series of selfies that seemed to be approved by her 7.8 million followers.

In the sultry snaps, Katya looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a soft pink ensemble. The teeny crop top boasted long sleeves that contoured to her toned arms and ample bust while flaunting her flat tummy and killer abs.

She added a pair of matching tights that fit snugly around her slender waist and voluptuous hips while clinging to her thick thighs and insane booty.

Katya appeared to go for a more laid-back look in the shot, rocking minimal makeup on her face and some thin gold rings on her fingers. She did add a splash of color with some bright blue nail polish.

In the first photo, Katya stood in a large bathroom. She placed one hand on the counter next to her as the other held her phone up to snap the mirror selfie. In the second shot, she stood with her backside toward the camera. Her back was arched and her torso twisted while she looked over her shoulder with a smirk on her face.

The third photo featured Katya standing with one arm wrapped around her midsection and her hip pushed to the side. The final pic was another look at her pert posterior. In the background, multiple sinks and some vanity lights were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Katya’s followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 151,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 800 messages during that time.

“My favorite lady,” one follower declared.

“Beautiful physique,” another wrote.

“So beautiful and love your hair,” a third user wrote.

“Tyler Herro is one lucky man. He’s such a baller on and off the court,” a fourth user stated.

Katya doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her killer bod in skimpy outfits. She’s recently posed in a red thong bathing suit. Her followers hit up that post to leave over 151 likes and more than 1,200 comments.