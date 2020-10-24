Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Gym-Honed Curves In Royal Blue Sports Bra & Leggings

Hilde Osland went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap. The Norwegian model impressed her 3.7 million followers as she flaunted her gym-honed curves while posing in a scanty royal blue bra and a pair of leggings.

Hilde looked smoking hot in the athletic gear, which gave fans a peek at her fit figure. The skimpy sports bra featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also included a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She paired the bra with some skintight black leggings that featured a white and blue striped design from her thighs down. The tights wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the ensemble.

Hilde spiced up her gym-inspired look by adding a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her wrist. A large diamond ring was visible on her hand, as she completed her look with a pink bow tied into her hair.

In the first photo, Hilde posed with her backside toward the camera as she stood in front of some large windows. She bent one knee and showcased her round booty. The second shot featured her with her torso twisted to look over her shoulder as her hair fell in her eyes.

In the third snap she placed both of her hands in her mane and pushed her hip to the side as tilted her chin downward. The final two pictures displayed Hilde’s pert posterior. In the background of the shots, a clear blue sky and a stunning city view could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that were tied back behind her head and cascaded down her back.

Hilde’s followers immediately began to show love for the post. The pics collected more than 45,000 likes and over 470 comments within the first two hours after they were published to her account.

“Absolutely Amazing!!” one follower wrote.

“So gorgeous,” remarked another.

“The perfect woman,” a third user gushed.

“Ravishing beauty.. I bet your wedding day will be amazing. I wish you the best,” a fourth person commented.

Hilde is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves online. She recently posed in a lavender bikini and a barely there crop top much to the delight of her followers. To date, that post has raked in more than 157,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.