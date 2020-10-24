Isabella Buscemi Shakes Booty With Yaslen Clemente In Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi teased thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday night, when she shared a sizzling new video of herself in a minuscule bikini.

The 22-year-old was recorded indoors for the footage — which was paired to the popular song “TKN” by Rosalia and Travis Scott — as she hung out with friend and fellow influencer Yaslen Clemente.

The girls seamlessly switched between a number of dance moves in the clip, with Isabella standing in front of Valeria in the frame. They shimmied, swung their hips, bent over, and twerked their booties throughout the footage. They also shared wide smiles with the camera, emitting both happy and playful vibes.

Isabella adjusted her long highlighted locks, which were styled pin-straight, a number of times. Yaslen sported her short blond hair in natural waves. Both of the models showcased their killer curves in skimpy bathing suits.

Isabella wore a metallic-pink bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups did little to conceal her busty assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage, sideboob and underboob She teamed the top with matching thong bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside. The briefs’ transparent side-straps also highlighted her slim core.

Yaslen rocked a tropical-print bandeau top that tied in the front and featured ruffled edges. The number tightly wrapped around her voluptuous chest as it revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms featured a scanty thong cut that drew the eye to her curvy hips, pert derriere, and small waist.

The sexy video quickly became a bit hit with fans, raking in more than 47000 likes since going live less than one day ago. More than 500 followers also verbalized their kind thoughts on the the pair’s form, their stunning looks, and their bikinis in the comments section.

“Amazing and very sexy ladies and have a great dance,” one user wrote, following their words with a series of red heart, fire, and kiss-face emoji.

“Wow, I didn’t know bodies so astonishingly beautiful could move so amazingly well,” a second fan added.

“Love it omg you girls got some moves so unbelievably gorgeous babes,” a third admirer asserted, adding a number of heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

“Hot sexy gorgeous young women,” a fourth individual proclaimed, inundating their comment with red heart, purple heart, and pink heart emoji.

Isabella frequently shares jaw-dropping posts of herself in skimpy attire. Just earlier today, she uploaded an image in which she rocked just sheer black lingerie.