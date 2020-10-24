Larissa Lima Is Starring In A Magic Show After Being Fired From ’90 Day Fiance’

Larissa Lima has nabbed a new job after being ousted from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. This time, instead of appearing before cameras to chat about the status of her relationships, battles with immigration, and repeated stints behind bars, she will be helping Jack Alexander make magic happen.

As TMZ reported, Jack is launching a new reality show called Jack Alexander: Magician Exposed, and Larissa is filming as one of his leading ladies.

While it isn’t clear how large a role the Brazilian bombshell will play in the series, in a clip of the performance, she follows two scantily clad vixens who dance around a metal cage and crawl across the stage. Then, after the magician waves a piece of red fabric over the empty cage, she appears inside, pushing away the bars to emerge.

Larissa wears a black catsuit covered in a sparkly texture in front, but is transparent black in back. She is also wearing a pair of low heels and her hair is pulled up in a high ponytail.

After dancing with a group of men in revealing bondage-like outfits, she then crawls back into another cage and waves goodbye to the audience.

The magician then appears to separate the box into smaller and smaller sections, all while Larissa continues to wave to the audience.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

After putting the whole enclosure back together, she crawls back out and dances across the stage once again.

Reportedly, the reality star was worried that the magician might make her vanish for good.

The new gig is her first after she announced that she had been booted from the TLC series that made her famous, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She claimed late last month that the network was upset with her after she filmed a sexy lingerie video for CamSoda.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,'” she announced. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

She added that she wouldn’t be making any additional statements on the matter.

The reality star has been appearing on sites like OnlyFans and CamSoda after spending over $70,000 on cosmetic surgery with the goal of looking more like Kylie Jenner.