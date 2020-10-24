Carrie Underwood Slays In Skintight Black Leggings & Boots For The Perfect Autumn Look

Carrie Underwood nailed the perfect autumn style in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The country music queen slayed in a casual look as she opted for some skintight black leggings and a pair of boots, in a look that drew the attention of her 9.9 million followers.

Carrie rocked a pair of clingy tights that fit up against her long, lean legs and curvy hips. The pants featured a thin line design that was visible over her thighs and shins. She added a long-sleeved white top that wrapped around her lean arms.

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” songbird added a bit of fall flare to the style by layering a tan vest over top of the shirt. The garment was thick and fastened in the front. The large collar added a cozy depth to the look.

Carrie’s accessorizes were the perfect complement to her ensemble. She chose to wear a pair of thick black combat boots that laced up the front and started high over her ankle. She also wore a gold ring on her finger and placed a smartwatch on her wrist.

In the photo, Carrie sat on a gray lounge chair as she crossed her legs. She rested one hand on the piece of furniture as her other arms was draped over her leg. Her head was turned to stare out of a set of nearby windows and she wore a slight smile on her face. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was simply taking a quiet moment before starting off a busy day.

She wore her long, blond hair styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Carrie’s followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The snap garnered more than 42,000 likes within the first 48 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 230 messages.

“Have a wonderful day stay safe and healthy you are looking beautiful always much love,” one follower stated.

“Queen is slaying,” another declared.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third user remarked.

“So amazingly beautiful,” a fourth fan chimed in.

The singer’s fans know that Carrie is one of the busiest women in the business. In addition to her singing career she also runs a clothing brand that specializes in workout gear. She has two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher, and still finds time to hit the gym.