Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In A Leather Skirt And Asks A Favor Of Fans: ‘I’ll Love Ya Forever’

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna dropped the jaws of her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she modeled the tiniest of black leather skirts.

The leather skirt was a chic and edgy black leather. It was mini in length, meaning that the model’s long legs were almost entirely on display. A zipper extended down the front of the garment in yet another trendy accent. The skirt flattered her figure by including a chunky belt cinched at her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure. In addition, the garment was not only well tailored, but also had pockets at the hips that brought even more focus to her enviable curves.

Evengeniya paired the skirt with a lace bralette that offered a feminine element to perfectly balance the ensemble.

The bralette was a beige color that highlighted Lvovna’s sun-kissed skin. The top featured a sleeveless silhouette that allowed the fitness model to flaunt her toned arms. A low scooped neckline gave fans a generous view of her décolletage and the hem cropped just below the bust to expose her washboard abs. A floral pattern decorated the lace fabric, and a scalloped edge offered a final pretty touch to the look.

Lvovna accessorized a matching black shoulder bag and sported a velvet gray satin scrunchie around her wrist. She had also brought along a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which rested on her head as a makeshift headband.

She styled her long brunette hair into a natural look with a deep center part, and her wavy tresses cascaded down her shoulder to hit her waist. The final touch of the look was a silver pendant necklace in addition to dangling earrings.

Lvovna posed by angling her body straight at the camera and giving fans a small smile. She slightly jutted out her hip to further emphasize her physique. In her caption, she asked her followers to subscribe to her new Youtube channel, promising she would “love” anyone who signed up “forever.”

Fans loved the new update and awarded the shot over 28,000 likes and around 280 comments.

“Gosh you’re so gorgeous,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face as well as a red heart.

“That outfit looks really nice on you if you don’t mind my saying so,” gushed a second.

“You always look absolutely amazing,” proclaimed a third.

“Strikingly beautiful. Have a magnificent night goddess,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red rose symbol.

