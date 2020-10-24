Joe Biden Trolls Donald Trump With Fake COVID-19 Website

Joe Biden is trolling his opponent in the upcoming election with a fake coronavirus website that claims to show the president’s scheme to get America back on its feet. But when a user clicks on the link, they are seemingly taken to a missing webpage.

“After eight months of this pandemic, we finally found President Trump’s plan to beat COVID-19,” a tweet from Biden read. “Everyone who’s seen President Trump’s COVID-19 plan says it’s tremendous.”

The link takes users to trumpcovidplan.com, which pops up with the error “Not Found.”

“The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist,” the site reads.

If an individual clicks on the “read more” link, they are given additional information about Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“Donald Trump has had eight months to use science, public health, and the power of the Presidency to reopen safely and save American lives. But we are barely better equipped to manage the COVID-19 threat today than we were eight months ago,” the site explained. “Donald Trump has failed to lead and Americans are paying for it with their lives.”

Along a timeline featuring an EKG, a series of damning quotes are presented.

The first quote showed the president saying that the pandemic is under control in January, along with a tweet saying that China has been working hard to contain the disease.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As one proceeds through the website, additional quotes showing Trump admitting that he knew how deadly the disease could be in private while playing it down in public are included. His statement from April where he suggested that one could inject disinfectant as a way to clean the body is also included.

Another section shows him denying any responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus and, most recently, saying the U.S. is getting to the point where the disease is fading away.

Along the way, the graph shows the increasing number of deaths of Americans throughout the past year.

Experts say that the U.S. is entering a third wave of the virus, with more than 220,000 people killed by the virus nationwide.

On Friday, the nation hit the highest number of new cases in one day, as The Inquisitr previously reported. over 82,000 new infections were reported, which is 6,000 higher than any other day, and experts say that number could continue to climb as the winter and cold weather makes social distancing more difficult.