Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Incredible Legs In Printed Romper With Her Crew

Kelsea Ballerini returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share a stunning new update with her over 2.2 million followers. The country music star flashed her incredible legs as she sported a printed romper and promised fans that she was making some new music.

Kelsea looked smoking hot in the shots. Her romper boasted tan, white, and green tones that complemented her bronzed skin. The top included a collar and buttoned down the front, and cuffed sleeves that fell around her elbow. The shorts wrapped snugly around her curvaceous hips and slim waist while exposing her muscular thighs.

The light and airy material gave the look the perfect combination of sexy, stylish, and casual. Of course, Kelsea spiced it up a bit by adding a pair of dark sunglasses on her face, as well as layered gold chains around her neck. She completed the look with tan sandals.

In the first photo, Kelsea looked free and happy as she stood in a tan convertible with her hip pushed out and her hands in the air. She bent one knee and wore a huge smile on her face. In the background a sunlit sky and a row of palm trees were visible.

The second shot featured the singer sitting on the hood of the car with her crew. Six other people posed around the vehicle and looked effortlessly casual.

In the third photo, Kelsea sat in the front seat of the car as she snuggled up to her husband, singer Morgan Evans, who also wore a pair of dark shades on his face.

She had her long, blond hair parted in the center with the sides pulled back. The locks hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders in loose strands.

Jason Davis / Getty Images

Kelsea’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the shots. The photos collected more than 48,000 likes within the first 15 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“The palm trees are everything,” one follower stated.

“Looks like your having a great time in California,” another wrote.

“Well now this is all I’m gonna think about,” a third comment read.

“California country queen,” a fourth person declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. Earlier this week, she slayed in a cow-print bathing suit with a black cowboy hat and some white boots. To date, that snap has gained over 107,000 likes and over 770 comments.