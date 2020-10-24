Jade Grobler Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In A Bikini For Her Latest Instagram Video

Jade Grobler returned to Instagram with a sizzling hot video that titillated the majority of her followers. On Saturday, October 24, the Australia-based model showed off her fabulous figure in a skimpy bikini.

In the saucy clip, Jade spent the day at the beach, clad in her scanty ensemble. At the beginning of the video, she was seen walking into the water. She kept looking over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. The babe then turned around, walking backward and away from the camera. Her hair was windswept, and her flawlessly sun-kissed skin glowed under the bright sunshine. The vast ocean and the almost cloudless sky comprised her scenic background.

Jade rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit that exposed plenty of skin. It had a white base with various black prints. It included a bandeau-style top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small that her breasts were hardly covered. The garment also had a scoop neckline that sat low on her bust, exposing a generous amount of her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, but her chest seemed to stretch out the piece.

You can see the post here.

The matching thong was just as revealing. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her taut tummy. Several viewers raved over her chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The waistband clung high to her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips. The backside of the bottoms perfectly showcased her round posterior.

Apart from her bellybutton ring, Jade accessorized with a silver-colored necklace, rings, and a string bracelet. She left her blond hair down and let the strands fall on her back. Her tresses looked like it was air-dried, as her natural waves were showing in the reel.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about her life on the beach. Avid followers of the model know that she recently embarked on a new adventure where she will be going on a long road trip across Australia.

In under a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post has earned more than 8,800 likes and over 130 comments. A lot of her online supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with gushing messages. Several other admirers also praised her beauty.

“Body on point! I have been enjoying your daily posts. They are so entertaining, and they all look so good. Keep posting!” one of her followers commented, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have made my day extra special with this update. I am so glad reels are a thing now. I can see how you actually look like, not like the heavily edited pictures that others post,” added another fan.