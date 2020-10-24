The Lincoln Project Slams Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump’s ‘Comical’ Threat To Sue

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threatened to sue The Lincoln Project over some critical Time Square billboards, but the political action committee said that they aren’t intimidated by the cease and desist letter that arrived at their offices late Friday night.

The Lincoln Project posted a statement on its Facebook page indicating that they wouldn’t pull down the billboards.

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 individuals who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” they wrote.

They added that they appreciated the opportunity to “live rent-free” in the minds of Kushner and Trump, but that they weren’t taking the threat any more seriously than they take the couple themselves.

“It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample our first amendment rights, but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible,” they continued.

The statement added that Kushner and Trump are “out-of-touch bullies” who ignore the needs and struggles of the American people. They promised to show them the same level of care and attention.

“The billboards will stay up,” the statement declared.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

They said that it was important to keep the message up in Times Square where people from across the world could see it, so that they could be “continuously reminded of the cruelty, audacity, and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and the Kushners have displayed.”

Within 10 hours, the post got 64,000 likes and nearly 6,000 comments, with many people cheering the group for their stance. Some even offered to contribute more money to the effort.

The Lincoln Project posted a set of billboards, with one image showing Trump smiling next to the current coronavirus death numbers in both New York and across the country. Another shows Kushner grinning next to a past quote of his saying that it wasn’t his problem if New Yorkers suffered during the pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, attorney Marc Kasowitz called the billboards defamatory and libelous, asked for them to be taken down. He also denied that Kushner ever said the quote in the ad and that Trump had made the seemingly callous gesture portrayed in the photo.

The Lincoln Project is comprised of a group of former Republican with the goal of preventing Donald Trump from getting reelected.