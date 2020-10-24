Sophia Bush Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Shirt & Black Bikini Bottoms For Voting Message

Sophia Bush grabbed the attention of her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Friday when she opted to go braless in an unbuttoned shirt in order to share an important message about voting. The former One Tree Hill star showed some skin as she encouraged her North Carolina family to get out and vote in the upcoming election.

Sophia looked stunning in the shot as she wore a black and white printed top with a collar. The shirt was left completely undone in order to flaunt her bare chest underneath. The top boasted short sleeves that showcased her lean arms. It also fell over her cleavage while showing off her flat tummy and killer abs.

She added a pair of black bikini bottoms to the ensemble. The garment clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist as it accentuated her muscular thighs.

Sophia gave the outfit a sassy look by accessorizing it with a pair of dark sunglasses and a white sunhat, which she held in her hand for the snap.

She sat in a tan chair with her legs crossed. Looking relaxed, Sophia tilted her head back and ran her fingers through her hair with a spicy expression on her face. Behind her, some lush green foliage was visible.

She wore her long, dark hair pushed off of her forehead. The locks were styled in straight strands that brushed over her shoulders.

Sophia’s followers seemed to fall in love with the shot, which garnered more than 168,000 likes within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also didn’t mind sharing their thoughts with the actress in the comments section, as they left over 1,100 messages during that time.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“Gorgeous woman you,” one follower wrote.

“Brooke Davis for President,” another quipped, referencing Sophia’s One Tree Hill character.

“I’ve lived in Wilmington for the past 20 years and remember when you guys were filming all around. Love your continued support of our little town!” a third user stated.

“So here for the thirst trap for democracy‼️” a fourth person commented.

Fans who have followed the actress’ career know that she’s can can bring her fiery spirit to any character, and that she often speaks out about social and political issues. She’s also become known for showing off her incredible body online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sophia stunned her followers earlier this year when she went completely topless in nothing but a pair of white jeans and a bouquet of flowers to hide her bare chest. That photo has raked in more than 312,000 likes to date.