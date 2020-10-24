Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko slayed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit for her most recent Instagram post on Saturday, October 24. The American model stunned her fans with a sizzling snap of herself flaunting her insane killer physique.

In the racy snapshot, Jilissa looked nothing short of gorgeous wearing a skimpy white bikini. The top boasted tiny cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. The swimwear was lined, which protected the babe’s buxom curves from exposure. Her decolletage was on full display, thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline. Its underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, which caused her cleavage to pop.

She sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that featured a simple design, but it was still as revealing as the top. The waistline that sat a few inches below her navel highlighted her slim waist and taut stomach. Its high leg cuts accentuated her lean thighs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGs_LpQHrmJ/

In the photo, Jilissa was snapped, striking a sultry pose in the swimming pool in her daring attire. Her legs were dipped in water, while the rest of her body remained dry. The influencer stood in the middle of the frame, leaning on the wall. She angled her lower body to the side with her left leg positioned forward and her knee bent. She looked straight into the camera with her right hand raised to her head. She had an intense gaze that appeared seductive.

It is also important to note that her flawless skin glowed in the shot. The turquoise blue water and a unique wall comprised her background.

Jilissa left her long, blond hair down with a center part. She opted for a wavy hairstyle that suited her nicely. The accessories she sported were minimal, including a gold bangle, a dainty necklace, stud earrings, and several rings.

In the caption, Jilissa used an angel emoji instead of words. She also shared that her bathing suit was from PrettyLittleThing. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the online retailer’s Instagram page in the post.

Out of her 813,000 followers, many of them couldn’t get enough of the new share. The picture raked in more than 29,600 likes in less than a day. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 360 messages. While several raved about her bombshell curves, some avid admirers praised her beauty.

“I love your eyes! You are so gorgeous and so sexy. Please know that I’m in love with you since day 1,” a fan commented.

“American beauty! You really like spending time outdoors. I am hoping I will get to meet you in Miami,” wrote another follower.

“What a doll! You are even prettier than Barbie!” gushed a third admirer.