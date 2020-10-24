Mindy Kaling Looks Stunning In A ‘Fierce Friday Lewk’

Actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling stunned her 5.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she rocked what she referred to in the caption as a “fierce Friday lewk.”

Mindy’s ensemble incorporated bold colors and prints for an eye-catching look. She started the outfit with a dress from the brand Staud, who she made sure to tag in the picture, in a kelly green hue. The garment featured buttons extending all the way from the neckline to the hem, a collar, and a belted embellishment that accentuated her waist. The piece came to just above her knees, leaving plenty of her legs on display.

She topped the look with a bold leopard-print jacket from P.A.R.O.S.H. that extended just a hint beyond the hem of the layer beneath. The coat had beige lapels that framed her chest and beige cuffs, and the look was vibrant yet polished.

She finished off the ensemble with several eye-catching accessories. Atop her dark tresses, she wore a headband from Jennifer Behr in a print that matched her jacket. In one hand, she carried a small gold clutch from 16Arlington, and she placed her other hand on her waist, accentuating her curvaceous figure. She also rocked a pair of heels with an ankle strap from designer Oscar de la Renta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGslSBNjDD1/

She removed her coat for the second image, slinging it over her shoulder to continue showing off the piece while highlighting her dress at the same time. The button-down look she wore had short sleeves that came to her elbows, and the fabric draped over her curves for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Mindy incorporated two sassy emoji in her caption that referenced the color and print she incorporated in the look, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 89,000 likes within 16 hours of going live, including a like from actress Ariel Winter. It also racked up 508 comments from Mindy’s audience in the same time span.

“Queen of colors,” one fan wrote, commenting on Mindy’s penchant for bold hues.

“Literal perfection!” another follower chimed in.

“This is genuinely how I want to dress everyday,” a third fan remarked, loving Mindy’s style.

“Did someone order a model or what?!?!” another added, complimenting the actress.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Mindy thrilled her followers with another backyard fashion show. In that update, she wore a series of stunning one-piece swimsuits, and she included accessories for all of them, from colorful shoes to hats and headbands to complete the looks.