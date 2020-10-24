Nicole Thorne Puts On Busty Display In A Skintight Black Catsuit

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling trio of snaps in which she flaunted her curves. The ensemble was from the brand Missy Empire, whose Instagram page Nicole made sure to tag in the first image as well as in the caption of the post. The photo was captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Nicole rocked a black catsuit that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment featured a straight neckline that stretched across her chest, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Incredibly thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms on display.

The fabric hugged her curvaceous figure, from her slim waist to her shapely hips, and the bottoms went all the way to her ankles. Nicole kept the look monochromatic, adding a pair of black ankle boots with chunky heels to finish off the ensemble.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and her silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves. She gazed at the camera in the first shot, her lips slightly parted, a seductive expression on her face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGuS-eIgO2o/

She stood in the second shot, and a few details of her space were visible, including a full-length mirror with an arched golden frame and a circular light mounted on the wall. Nicole kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings, and had one foot planted on the ground while she bent the other, holding her heel.

She finished off with a pose in which she placed one hand on her waist and thrust her chest forward slightly, accentuating her curves. Her ample assets seemed moments from tumbling out of her top, and the sexy look showcased her figure to perfection. In the caption, she pondered the option of adding cat ears to the outfit for a sexy Halloween costume.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 1,100 likes and 30 comments within just 22 minutes of going live.

“So stylish in black,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“An angel is among us,” another follower added.

“What a woman,”a third fan remarked, captivated by Nicole’s beauty and buxom body.

“Foxy lady,” yet another follower chimed in, including a flame emoji in the comment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole rocked an underwear set that featured a unique glow-in-the-dark print that was perfect for the spooky season. The bralette and thong combination accentuated her curves, and she even shared a short Boomerang-style video clip in which she showed her fans which portions of the print glowed when the lights were off.