Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Lingerie Set For A ‘Night In’

Buxom brunette Chloe Saxon tantalized her 842,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy trio of snaps in which she rocked a scandalous lingerie set. The pictures were taken in a glamorous-looking bedroom, and a large bed frame with tufted silver velvet upholstery and white linens was visible behind her. The bed was also flanked by two mirrored night stands with silver-and-white lamps placed atop them.

The focal point of the shots, however, remained Chloe’s curvaceous figure. The set she rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Chloe has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

Chloe showcased the rear of the look in the first shot, capturing a sizzling selfie with her cell phone, which was covered by a pale pink case. She had her back turned to the mirror she captured her curves in, and flaunted her shapely posterior in skimpy thong underwear. She had a maroon lacy lingerie piece with a built-in garter belt layered over top of the thong, and thin straps stretched over her rear before clipping onto her thigh-high stockings.

She wore stockings with a wide black top and a delicate seam extending down the back, giving her a vixen vibe. Her long locks tumbled down in soft curls, reaching all the way to her slim waist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsf8qyHWmA/

For the second snap she kneeled down and showcased the front of the look. She wore a lingerie top with panels of maroon lace and panels of nude fabric, and the look showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the ensemble flaunted her hourglass figure to perfection. She paired the attire with pointed-toe black stiletto heels, and wore a simple name plate necklace as her only accessory.

For the third shot, she tugged slightly at the side of her outfit, keeping her gaze focused on her cell phone screen and her lips parted in a seductive expression. Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 20,500 likes as well as 339 comments within 16 hours.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty,” one fan wrote.

“I love this on you so sexy,” another chimed in, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“You’re always so stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“There’s nothing better than Chloe Saxon. It just doesn’t get any better than this,” yet another follower added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe thrilled her audience by sharing another steamy triple update in which she rocked a Fashion Nova look. She flaunted her figure in a skimpy black leather set that covered barely anything at all, and finished the outfit with a pair of bold fishnet tights.