‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 26-30: Ulterior Motives, Quinn’s Plea, Finn On High Alert

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 23-30 hints that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) may be one of the first people to notice that all is not well with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has an ulterior motive, and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) finds herself homeless, per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, October 26 – Wyatt Roasts Quinn

Fate steps in when Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) has a major tech fail. As seen in the image below, he had set up a meeting with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) begging her to take it slow with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that evening. Zende asked Zoe to meet him at a specific time, but it appears as if his phone will let him down.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is upset with his mother. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will roast Quinn for trying to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He thought that she had turned over a new leaf when she married Eric Forrester (John McCook), but evidently, he was wrong. Quinn is sorry that she got caught, but undoubtedly, she still has a knife out for Brooke.

Tuesday, October 27 – Flo Stuns Wyatt

Ridge and Brooke finally get the break they have been waiting for. After months of upheaval and everything working against them, they receive some good news.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stuns Wyatt when she invites his mother to live with them. Quinn is homeless after Eric throws her out and has nowhere to go. Flo has sympathy for her plight and suggests that she move into the beach house. Wyatt is appalled because he doesn’t want to live with his mother again.

Wednesday, October 28 – Thomas Issues A Warning On The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn sees a new side of Thomas when he goes to the cliff house. Thomas will issue a warning to the doctor and make it clear that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will always be a part of Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) life.

Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) share a heartfelt moment. Father and daughter need to heal their relationship after her return from rehab.

Thursday, October 29 – Finn On High Alert

Hope thinks that Finn is a good catch and is happy for Steffy. However, it appears as if she has an ulterior motive for Steffy and Finn getting together.

Finn is on high alert after witnessing first-hand the interesting dynamic between Steffy and her big brother, Thomas. After seeing the designer losing his cool the previous day, Finn notes Thomas’ concerning behavior.

Friday, October 30 – Quinn Begs For Forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn asks Eric and Ridge to forgive her. However, Ridge makes his feelings clear. He nearly lost Brooke because of her scheming ways. As for Eric, it may be too soon for him to invite her back to the mansion.

Hope struggles with her relationship with Thomas. She knows that she needs to maintain a healthy distance because of his past obsession with her. On the other hand, they are co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and they need to communicate on a personal level.