‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Takes It All Off For Racy Skinny Dipping Photo

Hannah Brown is showing off a side that fans of The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars have never seen on television before.

The reality television star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself lounging in the nude in a beautiful pool for a skinny dipping session. The picture showed her faced away from the camera, leaning over the edge of an infinity pool. Brown’s hand reached across the front of her body and rested on her bare shoulder, while her backside rose just above the surface of the water.

The racy snap can be seen here.

The picture earned some viral attention, racking up thousands of likes and attracting comments from fans, many of them shocked to see her in such a revealing image.

“LIVING FOR THIS,” one person wrote, ending the comment with a fire emoji.

“Yes girl! She knows her angles,” added another.

“Cutie! Proud of this powerful and wonderful woman!” wrote another fan, who added a heart emoji.

The snap also earned some attention beyond Instagram, with many sharing it on other social media and celebrity news sites reporting on the unusually revealing look at the 26-year-old.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The snap appeared to be part of the reality television star’s 26th birthday celebration, which had already been a fixture of her social media feed as she showed off pictures from the trip with her pals to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She shared pictures of the group taking in the beautiful seaside views and spending some time together on a large boat. In the skinny dipping photo, Brown gave a glimpse of the beautiful view of the sparkling ocean set off in the background.

The trip appeared to be a chance to escape what had been a hectic few months for the star. As The Inquisitr reported, Brown came under fire for using a racial slur while singing along to rapper DaBaby’s song “Rockstar” during an Instagram live session. She issued a series of apologies and later admitted that she had some work to do to become more racially sensitive.

She has also had some more positive developments during the past few months. The Inquisitr noted that Brown moved into a new home in Los Angeles back in late July and said she was excited for a fresh start.

“It’ll be good to plant roots somewhere and then be able to grow and blossom,” said Brown, who had been staying in San Diego with pal Heather Martin before making the permanent move to L.A.