Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Insane Curves In Pink Thong Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko has been nicknamed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” and the curvy model showed fans just how she earned the moniker with a series of racy photos this week.

The model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a tiny string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The photo, shared in her Instagram stories, linked to a longer post from the entertainment magazine Luxúria De Magnata that showed off more of her looks.

The series of snaps had Kvitko posing in front of a large glass window with what appeared to be a high-rise reflected in the background. The first shot showed the model facing away from the camera with her head tilted slightly to the side, showing her long blond hair flowing down the length of her back and reaching her waist. The tiny pink bikini gave a close look at her ample backside, which was also on display in the second snap that had her facing fully away from the camera.

In the third shot, Kvitko stood to the side, looking off into the distance with a slight smile. This snap showcased plenty of cleavage, showing that the bikini top was just as small as its bottom. She reached down to pull the string of the swimsuit’s bottom, stretching it out to just above her hip and showcasing more of her curves.

View this post on Instagram Siga @gatasfabulosas A post shared by Luxúria De Magnata (@luxuriademagnata) on Oct 23, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT

The post garnered a big reaction from fans, racking up likes and comments from all over the globe. The comments spanned a number of languages, demonstrating the worldwide span of her fan base.

It was not clear if the shots were part of a larger photo shoot for the entertainment outlet, though Kvitko’s followers are likely used to seeing racy images. Her social media feed is filled with similar shots, showing off plenty of skin in tight clothing and skimpy swimwear. The shots have gotten her some international fame and earned the nickname “Russian Kim Kardashian” for her almost unreal curves and striking similarities to the American reality television star.

There could be hope for fans looking to see more of Kvitko in the revealing swimsuit. After sharing the racy picture in her Instagram stories, Kvitko posted another short clip taken in an outdoor seating area and a building that looked similar to the one where the photos were taken.