Mandy Rose Flaunts ‘Body Like A Backroad’ In Lavender Lingerie & Sheer Black Robe

WWE star Mandy Rose treated her Instagram followers with a selfie of herself wearing very little while showing off her toned body.

In the photo, Mandy held her iPhone by a pop socket on the back, revealing her long, light-colored manicure. The wrestler flipped it old-school style to snap a selfie in front of a mirror. Behind her were an open door and a light wood plank floor. She looked at the phone’s screen with her full lips slightly pursed.

She wore a lavender bralette that featured triangle cups connected with a band wrapped around her ribcage and thin straps that went over her shapely shoulders. The top showcased the wrestler’s ample cleavage, which pushed over it in rounded mounds. She paired it with matching panties that dipped low in the front and rose over her hips, emphasizing her chiseled abs and round backside. She finished off the outfit with a long-sleeve sheer black robe, which hung loosely off one arm, framing her gorgeous curvy figure.

Mandy wore her blond hair straight with fringe framing her face. She placed a multi-colored sunhat atop her platinum locks. She accessorized with a simple hair tie around one wrist, and in the other hand, she held onto a red device.

In her caption, Mandy used a title from country music singer Sam Hunt’s song “Body Like a Backroad,” creating a double entendre referring to her curves. More than 73,400 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 900 fans took the time to leave a positive message, with many choosing the flame to represent their thoughts on the smoking hot photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGtgZWPD0xR/

“I got you, Mandy. Backroads have a lot of curves hence body like a backroad,” wrote one fan who got the reference.

“The question is, who is taking the backroad? I AM!! I like the scenic route. I drive it with my eyes closed,” a second follower teased, adding several tongues, smiley faces, and red lips.

“Looking great, Mandy. You will soon be the women’s champion. I just know it,” predicted a third devotee who added several hearts.

“Incredible. Truly God’s greatest gift. I’m going to start taking backroads, now,” a fourth Instagram user replied, adding several flames and red heart-eye emoji.

Mandy regularly keeps her fans engaged by sharing photos of her daily life entwined with looks at her work in the WWE and her workouts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her booty in tight sportswear while doing butt exercises.