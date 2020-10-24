Vanessa Hudgens Shakes Her Stuff To ‘Monster Mash’ In Spooky Instagram Video

Vanessa Hudgens is rocking out to a Halloween classic in her latest Instagram video.

The actress took to the social media site to share a post of herself grooving to the 1962 cult classic song “Monster Mash” while putting on a filter that had her looking like a monster herself. Hudgens moved her head slightly at first to show off the blue skin tone, then gave a slight wave with her fingers and brought her hand to the camera to cover the screen before revealing a second look where she appeared yellow. Hudgens then grooved to the song, shaking her body for a short dance before the clip came to an end.

In the caption, Hudgens commented that now she would need to find a way to recreate the first look with some blue makeup. The post was a hit with her followers, with many saying they hoped that she would follow through and take on the filtered looks for real.

“I feel like we can actually make u look like that with makeup! Shall we try???” one commented.

“This is so perfect,” another added.

One fan commented that the video gave them “Tim Burton vibes,” which likely would have been a high compliment for the actress. As The Inquisitr reported, Hudgens has gotten into the Halloween spirit lately, sharing a number of spooky posts and showing off some different costumes for her fans. While Friday’s post used a filter to achieve the spooky look, she’s gotten into some very real makeup and costumes for other recent posts. That included a photo shoot earlier this month where she channeled the iconic Elvira character, another where she adopted a cabaret-inspired look, and a video where she danced in a sports bra and green hair to a song from Burton’s animated classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.

As those following her Instagram feed would likely already know, Hudgens has a love for dressing up around the October 31 holiday and has even gotten some viral attention for her past outfits. Hollywood Life dubbed her the “queen of Halloween” and pointed out that she’s been getting praise for her costumes for years now.

“Meanwhile, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus in 2018, Vanessa co-hosted a special alongside Jordan Fisher,” the report noted. “Vanessa dazzled in an extravagant and very spooky look for the occasion. The actress took the stage in a head-to-toe latex bodysuit with massive peacock wings.”