‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Spoilers: Final HOH Part 1 Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

There’s less than a week to go in the Big Brother house, with just three houseguests remaining. Christmas Abbott was voted out on Thursday night after Cody Calafiore cast the sole vote to evict, opting to keep Nicole Franzel alongside him in the game. Shortly after the episode aired the final Head of Household (HOH) competition began.

As with every last HOH of a Big Brother season, the competition is broken down into three parts over three days. All the remaining houseguests compete in Part 1, which is traditionally an endurance comp. The winner goes straight to Part 3 of the HOH, leaving the two losers to compete in Part 2. The winner of that match-up then advances to the last stage and the two players battle it out for the title, which puts them straight into finale night.

This is one of the most crucial competitions of the season, and the overall winner will single-handedly decide which player will sit next to them in the final two on eviction night.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Nicole ended up winning Part 1 of the HOH. This was a challenge many fans thought Cody was going to nab, as he has been the dominating player when it comes to competitions this season. Cody will now face off against Enzo in Part 2 which does not have a date and time attached to it just yet.

CBS

Based on a conversation between Enzo and Nicole, it looks like they did compete in some sort of endurance challenge, but it didn’t end up lasting very long.

“When you won, it was like ‘that’s it?’. You were even still on it and there was no one left,” Enzo said per BBD. “All this pressure, 20 minutes. I’m like wow. It was bad. What are you going to do?”

The live feeds were down for about five hours after the Thursday evening episode went off, causing many of the subscribers to suspect a long endurance comp, but it seems like that just wasn’t the case.

Part 2 of final HOH challenges are normally lengthy, and Cody and Enzo have begun to mentally prepare for what awaits them. Nicole and Enzo noted that there has been loud banging on the outside of the house as the set construction for the next competition has been underway for a while. The roommates are wondering if Part 2 will play out on Saturday or Sunday.