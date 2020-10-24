Aleska Genesis Displays Her Perfect Figure In An Animal-Print Bikini

On Friday, October 23, Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis, who is well-known on social media for her stunning looks and awesome figure, took to her Instagram page and treated her followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old model rocked a two-piece, animal-print bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her slender body. It consisted of a tiny top and equally skimpy bottoms which high lighted her pert booty and long, lean legs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured at the Santa Monica State Beach in Los Angeles County, California. The pic was captured against the background of the Pacific Park. The famous Pacific Wheel, which is the world’s only solar-powered ferris wheel, could also be seen in the pic.

To strike a pose, Aleska stood with her back turned toward the camera. She submerged her feet in the water and raised one of her arms, making a V-sign with her fingers. The hottie turned her head toward the camera, gazed at the lens, and lifted her chin. She flashed an ear-to-ear smile to melt many hearts.

Peace & Love ❤️✌️ A post shared by Genesis Aleska (@aleskagenesis) on Oct 23, 2020 at 1:40pm PDT

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 21,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Aleska’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Wow, wow, wow!!! You are the most beautiful woman in the world and I love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh damn, you look so very hot. I mean, look at those legs. I hope you are enjoying your stay in the U.S. Stay safe and take care,” chimed in another user.

“I love your eyes and your smile melts my heart. Please, come to Sydney, Australia,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are incredibly beautiful, Aleska. Your beauty leaves me speechless!” wrote a fourth follower.

Others posted words and phrases like “queen,” “wife,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, Georgina Mazzeo, and Kerly Ruiz.

Aleska rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she shared another image on her timeline in which she could be seen wearing a red bikini. The top boasted a plunging neckline which flashed a glimpse of underboob. To date, the post has garnered more than 28,000 likes.