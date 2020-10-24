NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Dump John Wall To Bucks For Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton & Draft Picks

The Washington Wizards have already made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Bradley Beal this offseason, but the same thing cannot be said for John Wall. If an interesting offer comes their way, the Wizards are expected to strongly consider parting ways with Wall, who’s coming off an Achilles injury and is owed $132.8 million over the next three seasons. One of the potential trade partners for the Wizards in the deal involving their All-Star point guard is the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Mitchell Maurer of SB Nation’s Brew Hoop, the Wizards could send a package that includes Wall and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, the No. 24 selection, and a 2023 second-rounder.

“Moving your franchise cornerstone might be an unthinkable proposition, but let’s look at the facts. Wall is 30, while Beal is 27. The Wizards are a mediocre team with the two of them at the helm, so pouncing on the opportunity to nab an All Star wing in Middleton while still maintaining competence at point guard with Bledsoe would help balance their roster and give them a fighting chance to make noise in the playoffs. There aren’t a ton of other options for Washington this offseason, so all options should be on the table.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

The proposed deal is actually a no-brainer for the Wizards. It wouldn’t only enable them to get rid of Wall and his lucrative contract, but they would also be receiving two quality players that would help Beal carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Middleton would give the Wizards a major upgrade in their wing and Beal a new and younger All-Star caliber running mate.

Though he’s not as good as Wall, Bledsoe could immediately fill the hole at the point guard position while allowing Beal to maintain his status as the team’s No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor. Using the No. 24 selection, the Wizards could further improve their depth by selecting a talented prospect in the upcoming draft.

Meanwhile, trading all those assets for Wall would be a huge gamble for the Bucks. If things go south, it could ruin the entire franchise and become the main reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave Milwaukee. However, when he’s 100 percent healthy and somehow regains his All-Star form, Wall would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bucks.

Aside from providing them with a massive improvement in their backcourt, Wall would also give Antetokounmpo a new superstar running mate who could step up and take charge in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on him. The Bucks could use the No. 9 pick to add another young and promising talent to their roster or as a trade chip to acquire an established veteran that would complement their core players.